Overnight repairs to be carried out to damaged bridge joint on M1 in South and West Yorkshire

Drivers in South and West Yorkshire are advised that part of the M1 will be closed overnight to complete repairs to a damaged bridge joint.

The northbound carriageway between junctions 37 (Dodworth) and 38 (Haigh) will be shut tonight (Friday 11 October) to complete repairs to the bridge joint.

Overnight closures are also planned on this stretch of road next week to enable further repairs.

The damaged joint was discovered on Monday afternoon (7 October) with closures put in place as soon as possible and discussions began to find a solution.

National Highways has already carried out partial repairs and had planned to have them fully completed last night, with all lanes reopened.

Unfortunately, these have been delayed due to unforeseen circumstances, including overnight low temperatures affecting concrete curing times.

Overnight closures

The northbound carriageway is now scheduled to be closed between junctions 37 and 38 overnight tonight from 8pm, with all lanes re-opened by 9am tomorrow.

The route will then be closed overnight, each night between 8am and 6am, on Monday (14 October), Tuesday (15 October) and Wednesday (16 October). Once a temporary fix has been completed, a permanent repair will be scheduled for a later date.

A fully signed diversion will be in place throughout the closures.

Further updates will be shared on the @HighwaysYORKS X (Twitter) feed and the National Highways: Yorkshire Facebook page.