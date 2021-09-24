Over 30 buses cancelled in Doncaster today - the ongoing bus problem continues
A national driver shortage is resulting in many bus cancellations – over 30 are not running today in Doncaster.
First Bus blame the 33 cancellations on Friday, September 24 on a driver shortage.
These bus routes will not return until the problem has been resolved.
On their website First Bus said: “We’re really sorry for the inconvenience that this will cause.
"We’re working hard to run as many journeys as possible.
"Please be patient with our team of drivers- it’s not their fault and they’re working very hard to get you where you need to go.”
The following buses have been cancelled:
87 Interchange to Moorends 07:25
87 Moorends to Interchange 08:38
87 Interchange to Moorends 09:45
87 Moorends to Interchange 10:49
87a Interchange to Stainforth 11:55
87a Stainforth to Interchange 12:42
87b Interchangeto Moorends 13:25
87 Moorends to Interchange 14:29
87a Interchangeto Stainforth 15:35
87a Stainforth to Interchange 16:27
87 Interchange to Moorends 17:10
19 Interchange to Dryden Road 07:00
19 Dryden Road to Interchange 07:13
19 Interchange Dryden Road 07:45
19 Dryden Road to Interchange 07:58
19 Interchange to Dryden Road 08:15
19 Dryden Road to Interchange 08:27
19 Interchange to Dryden Road 08:45
19 Dryden Road to Interchange 08:58
19 Interchange to Dryden Road 09:15
19 Dryden Road to Interchange 09:28
19 Interchange to Dryden Road 09:45
19 Dryden Road to Interchange 09:58
50b Skellow to Interchange 07:16
51 Interchange to Instoneville 08:00
51a Instoneville to Interchange 08:40
50a Interchange to Carcroft 09:40
50a Carcroft to Interchange 10:11
50 Interchange to Skellow 14:50
50 Skellow to Interchange 15:21
51 Interchange to Instoneville 16:00
51a Instoneville to Interchange 16:40
51a Interchange Instoneville 17:30