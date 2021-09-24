Over 30 buses cancelled in Doncaster today - the ongoing bus problem continues

First Bus blame the 33 cancellations on Friday, September 24 on a driver shortage.

These bus routes will not return until the problem has been resolved.

On their website First Bus said: “We’re really sorry for the inconvenience that this will cause.

33 buses have been cancelled today.

"We’re working hard to run as many journeys as possible.

"Please be patient with our team of drivers- it’s not their fault and they’re working very hard to get you where you need to go.”

The following buses have been cancelled:

87 Interchange to Moorends 07:25

87 Moorends to Interchange 08:38

87 Interchange to Moorends 09:45

87 Moorends to Interchange 10:49

87a Interchange to Stainforth 11:55

87a Stainforth to Interchange 12:42

87b Interchangeto Moorends 13:25

87 Moorends to Interchange 14:29

87a Interchangeto Stainforth 15:35

87a Stainforth to Interchange 16:27

87 Interchange to Moorends 17:10

19 Interchange to Dryden Road 07:00

19 Dryden Road to Interchange 07:13

19 Interchange Dryden Road 07:45

19 Dryden Road to Interchange 07:58

19 Interchange to Dryden Road 08:15

19 Dryden Road to Interchange 08:27

19 Interchange to Dryden Road 08:45

19 Dryden Road to Interchange 08:58

19 Interchange to Dryden Road 09:15

19 Dryden Road to Interchange 09:28

19 Interchange to Dryden Road 09:45

19 Dryden Road to Interchange 09:58

50b Skellow to Interchange 07:16

51 Interchange to Instoneville 08:00

51a Instoneville to Interchange 08:40

50a Interchange to Carcroft 09:40

50a Carcroft to Interchange 10:11

50 Interchange to Skellow 14:50

50 Skellow to Interchange 15:21

51 Interchange to Instoneville 16:00

51a Instoneville to Interchange 16:40

51a Interchange Instoneville 17:30