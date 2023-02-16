News you can trust since 1925
One lane closed on the A1(M) north of Doncaster after a road traffic collision

One lane is currently closed on the A1(M) north of Doncaster after a road traffic collision this afternoon.

By Stephanie Bateman
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 16th Feb 2023, 4:56pm

The incident has talen place on the northbound carriageway of the A1(M) at junction 38.

The event is expected to clear between 5.30pm and 5.45pm with normal traffic conditions due to return at the same time.

We have approached National Highways for more information on the collision and will bring you an update as and when we get it.

There is currently one lane closed on the A1(M)
For the latest traffic updates visit

