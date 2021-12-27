One lane closed on the A1 and tailbacks following a road traffic collision north of Doncaster
There is congestion and tailbacks on the A1 north of Doncaster following a road traffic collision this morning
Monday, 27th December 2021, 12:12 pm
Traffic England has reported that there has been an incident on the A1 northbound between the junctions with the A639 and the M62.
The collision is expected to be clear between 1.15pm and 1.30pm.
