Northern winter offer 2025: How to book unlimited rail travel anywhere on the network from just £10

The Northern rail offer is back, offering readers unlimited travel from just £10.

We have teamed up with the operator for the Northern winter offer 2025, where travel on Northern services is available at a discounted rate between now and March 20, 2025.

All you have to do is collect three tokens from your Doncaster Free Press and take them with the registration form to your local ticket office to redeem the offer.

A spokesperson said: “The best part is you can use your tickets to travel over the six-week window, anywhere on the Northern network.

“So if you need an escape to the countryside for some fresh air or would rather spend time seeing the sights in Leeds or Manchester, this could be the ticket you need to keep costs down but still enjoy a great day out.”

Passengers can purchase either a Day Ranger ticket for £10 per adult or a Weekend Rover ticket for £17.50.

The spokesperson added: “Don't forget, kids go half price on this offer so you could take the whole family out for a fraction of the price.”

The first token will be printed in this week’s edition (February 13) of the Doncaster Free Press.

Further tokens will appear in the February 20 and 27 editions.

For more information, visit www.northernrailway.co.uk/tickets/newspaper-offer/national-world