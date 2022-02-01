Northern announces completion of refurbishment of 100th digital train

Digital trains

The upgraded Class 158 gives Northern customers a more comfortable journey – and provides them with digital improvements including USB charging sockets at every seat and free Wi-Fi throughout.

It will also feature new customer information screens and CCTV.

The delivery of 243 refurbished trains is part of a multi-million-pound investment programme to enhance customer journeys with new trains and better stations.

The first phase of refurbishment consisted of repainting and fitting new seating, carpet and lighting, while phase two - which is currently taking place - will deliver free WiFi, CCTV, enhanced and real time customer information screens and a raft of on-board systems designed to improve train performance and maintenance.

Tricia Williams, chief operating officer at Northern, said: “It’s fantastic to be able to deliver these improvements to our customers and to be able to offer fully refurbished trains with modern facilities, I am really proud to see this unit out on the network.

“Our customers are at the heart of everything we do, and we are committed to delivering further improvements for our passengers to enjoy.

“I am grateful to our partners across the industry who have worked hard to deliver the refurbishments and I look forward to seeing more and more refurbished carriages out and about on the network during the coming months.”

Additionally, 101 brand new trains are now in service. Northern began introducing the new diesel (Class 195) and electric (Class 331) trains in 2019 and have been steadily rolling out carriages on many routes.

The trains feature free Wi-Fi, air-conditioning, at-seat power and customer information screens with real-time information. They are also more spacious and fully accessible, with spaces for wheelchairs and bikes.

