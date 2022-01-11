Nine road closures in Doncaster this week

And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing a wait of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• M18, from 8pm December 3 2021 to 6am January 13 2022, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 southbound, junction 2 to junction 1, Lane closure for carriageway improvements.

There are nine road closures this week

• M180, from 8am October 5 2021 to 8am January 31 2022, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 eastbound, junction 1, Lane closure for abnormal loads holding bay.

And a further seven closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A1(M), from 8pm January 10 to 6am January 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound and southbound, junction 36 to junction 38, Lane closures for sweeping of carriageway.

• A1, from 9pm January 10 to 5.30am January 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 southbound and northbound, junction39 to junction38, Lane closures for barrier repair works.

• M62, from 8pm January 11 to 5.30am January 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound, junction 33 to junction 34, Lane closures for maintenance repair works.

• M18, from 8pm January 13 to 6am January 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 southbound, junction 6 to junction 5, Lane closure for carriageway improvements.

• M18, from 8pm January 14 to 6am February 14, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M18 northbound, junction 2 to junction 4, carriageway closure for carriageway improvements, diversion via highways England network and local authority network.

• M18, from 8pm January 18 to 6am January 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound, junction 6 to junction 7, Lane closure for carriageway improvements.

• M18, from 8pm January 21 to 6am January 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 southbound, junction 7 to junction 6, slip road closures for carriageway improvements, diversion route in place via local highway authority network and National Highways network.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.