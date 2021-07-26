Highways England is investing more than £17 million this financial year to enhance bridges and structures along the M62 and M1.

In South Yorkshire specifically, maintenance teams will continue work around the Rotherham and Sheffield areas of the M1 between junctions 33 and 34.

A map outlining where work is taking place along the M1 in the Rotherham and Sheffield areas

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Recent completion of bridge joint and surfacing work over the Rother Lane bridge along the M1 near Rotherham

Gagandeep Singh, Highways England project manager said: “We recently finished bridge joint and surfacing work on both the Rother Lane Bridge and Long Lane Bridge, south of junction 33 of the M1 in Rotherham earlier this month.

“Now we’re entering a phase where we’re about to waterproof and renew bridge joints and resurface, north of junction 33, near the village of Brinsworth.

“By carrying out this vitally important work on the many bridges that cross our network, it means they are kept in good, dependable and durable condition and are vitally protected from the weather.

"In turn this reduces the need for future roadworks in the area, providing drivers with more reliable journeys.”

Work on both the Brinsworth Road and Whitehill Lane bridges is due to start on Friday, July 30, with work expected to finish by late August.

To carry out this work safely, the M1 will be closed overnight in one direction on the weekends between 8pm and 6am, with lane closures during the day and narrower lanes.

Clearly signed diversions will be in place.

For more information about the scheme follow @HighwaysYORKS on Twitter and visit the dedicated M1 bridges webpage.