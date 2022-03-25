New flights to Majorca from Doncaster Sheffield Airport
Good news for air travellers this week with information landing about flights to and from Doncaster Sheffield Airport.
Friday, 25th March 2022, 2:48 pm
Updated
Friday, 25th March 2022, 2:49 pm
From next week Wizz Air will be flying to their new route Palma de Majorca from DSA, at the former RAF Finningley site.
Wizz will also be restarting their routes to Alicante, Malaga and Poznan.
A spokesman for the airline said: “Summer '22 we’re ready for you.”
For more information on these low cost flights or to book visit the website at www.wizzair.com