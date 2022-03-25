New flights to Majorca from Doncaster Sheffield Airport

Good news for air travellers this week with information landing about flights to and from Doncaster Sheffield Airport.

By Stephanie Bateman
Friday, 25th March 2022, 2:48 pm
Updated Friday, 25th March 2022, 2:49 pm

From next week Wizz Air will be flying to their new route Palma de Majorca from DSA, at the former RAF Finningley site.

Wizz will also be restarting their routes to Alicante, Malaga and Poznan.

A spokesman for the airline said: “Summer '22 we’re ready for you.”

Time to start thinking holidays

For more information on these low cost flights or to book visit the website at www.wizzair.com

