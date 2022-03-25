From next week Wizz Air will be flying to their new route Palma de Majorca from DSA, at the former RAF Finningley site.

Wizz will also be restarting their routes to Alicante, Malaga and Poznan.

A spokesman for the airline said: “Summer '22 we’re ready for you.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Time to start thinking holidays

For more information on these low cost flights or to book visit the website at www.wizzair.com