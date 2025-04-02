New bus service to Doncaster's Yorkshire Wildlife Park is launched

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Doncaster transport operator First Bus is launching its extended 357 service in Yorkshire that will drop people off right inside the entrance of the Yorkshire Wildlife Park.

The service, which will launch on April 7, runs hourly into the park Monday-Sunday and there are ticket options exclusive to the 357 route, where family return tickets offer travel for two adults and up to three children.

These can be purchased on board and on the First Bus app, meaning it couldn’t be easier to enjoy a really wild day out thanks to First Bus.

Customers will also be able to travel with Hull Trains to Doncaster before easily catching the new bus service directly to the popular attraction.

Hull Trains, which also connects customers with destinations including Grantham, Selby and London, is working closely with First Bus to ensure that customers arriving by train can easily find the interchange.

Clear signage will be installed at the wildlife park entrance to help people easily find their way to and from the new bus stop.

Commercial Manager for First Bus Manchester, Midlands and South Yorkshire, Stephen Brito-Coll, said: “First Bus is excited to be providing a bus service to the Yorkshire Wildlife Park, a premier attraction in South Yorkshire.

"By calling inside the Wildlife Park, this service will provide improved access to the park for the people of South Yorkshire. The service will also help attract more people into Doncaster through improved rail and bus links from the city centre.”

Louise Mendham, Service Delivery Director at Hull Trains, said: “We’re thrilled to be working with First Bus to directly connect our customers travelling to Doncaster with the impressive Yorkshire Wildlife Park.

"We recently teamed up with the attraction to celebrate English Tourism Week, which saw us create a special video with TV star Jack Marriner-Brown there.

"Jack fed the stunning sea lions and beautiful red pandas. I’m glad that others will now have the same opportunity too!

"Once you’ve visited, why not take a trip to some of the other destinations we serve, such as Grantham, Selby and London.”

Cheryl Williams, Chief Executive Officer for Yorkshire Wildlife Park, adds: “The new bus service will be a major boost for the Yorkshire Wildlife Park Resort, bringing our guests right to the entrance.

"We are excited with this development and hoping to see a growth in both local visitors from around Doncaster, and also new audiences through the links with Hull Trains bringing guests from further afield.

"It greatly improves our accessibility and also gives guests a more sustainable option than driving individually to the Park.”

Between 10am and 1pm on 7 April, First Bus is also hosting a celebration at Doncaster Interchange to mark the launch of its 357 going into the Yorkshire Wildlife Park.

There will be free face painting, merchandise, photo opportunities and a chance to chat to First Bus staff. Plus, passengers may get a special welcome from Victor the Polar Bear when they arrive at the park near to Branton.