Motorway drivers warned as bridge improvement works take place across South Yorkshire

A map showing the planned works.

The work along the M1 is part of National Highways’ £17 million+ investment this financial year to enhance structures along the region’s key M62 and M1 routes.

Several improvements have already been made in the Sheffield and Rotherham areas where new bridge joint and barrier installation have taken place, as well as essential resurfacing.

Maintenance teams will continue to work around these areas of the M1 between junctions 33 and 34 and further north between junctions 36 and 37 in the Barnsley area and junction 39 in Wakefield.

Sujad Hussain, National Highways Project Manager said: “By carrying out this essential work and investing into the many bridges that cross our network, it reduces the need for future roadworks and keeps the structures in a strong condition providing drivers with more reliable journeys.”

This month, work will begin on improving bridges at junction 33 (Haworth Hall South) and junction 34 (Tinsley South).

National Highways are renewing Haworth Hall south bridge’s waterproofing, expansion joints, road surface, markings and studs on the carriageway. Work will be carried out over weekends from Friday at 8pm through to Monday at 6am until late October, weather permitting. Taking place under alternate lane closures with a single lane open to traffic on the interchange and southbound off-slip.

Tinsley South bridge will see improvements to its joints and road markings as well as repairing sections of the structure underneath at A631 Tinsley South Roundabout.

Work is expected to complete by November. The work will be carried out in two phases, with the first involving lane closures overnight on the A631 Tinsley South Roundabout.

When the bridge joints on the M1 carriageway are improved, alternate, overnight full closures of the M1 northbound and southbound carriageways will be installed between junction 34 north and junction 34 south at weekends, from 8pm to 6am. When needed, traffic will be diverted from the M1 and onto the A631 Tinsley Viaduct (lower deck) and back onto the M1 at junctions 34 north and 34 south.

Further north in the region, along the M1 between Tankersley and Barnsley, engineers will be improving the joints, surfacing and waterproofing elements of a motorway bridge which goes over Round Green Lane.

To carry out this work safely, the M1 will be closed between junctions 36 and 37, overnight on most weekends during October. The first expected to take place from Friday 8 October to Sunday 10 October. All closures expected between 8pm and 6am.

Waterproofing and bridge joint renewal work is ongoing along the Hollin Lane and Lord Nelson bridges just south of junction 39, along the M1 near Wakefield. The bridge decks will also be resurfaced and have white linings and road studs replaced. The work encountered delays due to unsettled weather conditions and is expected to be complete by the end of this month. Lane closures and full overnight closures will continue as work progresses.

In addition, Rotherham Council has been working closely with National Highways regarding their upgrade to A630 Parkway, off junction 33 of the M1. To keep up to date on this work visit the local authority’s webpage.