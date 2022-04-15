Motorists warned of long delays following three-vehicle collision on the A1 near Doncaster
Motorists have been warned of delays of at least 45 minutes following a three-vehicle collision on the A1 near Doncaster on Friday morning.
South Yorkshire Police said they were called at 9.53am on April 15 to reports of a road traffic collision involving three vehicles on the A1 southbound, near to Junction 38.
The officers attended the scene and it was found that a black Audi Q3, a grey Volkswagen Tiguan and a white Volkswagen Tiguan had been involved in the collision.
Thankfully, no injuries are reported.
A spokesperson said: “Traffic is now flowing again, but the right hand lane remains closed while the vehicles are recovered.”
Earlier, National Highways said that the A1 southbound between the A639 and A638 was closed while traffic officials worked to clear the road.
The road is expected to clear between 11.45am and noon and normal traffic conditions are expected between 12.45pm and 1pm.