Motorists warned of long delays following three-vehicle collision on the A1 near Doncaster

South Yorkshire Police said they were called at 9.53am on April 15 to reports of a road traffic collision involving three vehicles on the A1 southbound, near to Junction 38.

The officers attended the scene and it was found that a black Audi Q3, a grey Volkswagen Tiguan and a white Volkswagen Tiguan had been involved in the collision.

Thankfully, no injuries are reported.

The A1 southbound between A639 and A1(M) J26/A638 near Doncaster is currently blocked due to a three- vehicle collision.

A spokesperson said: “Traffic is now flowing again, but the right hand lane remains closed while the vehicles are recovered.”

Earlier, National Highways said that the A1 southbound between the A639 and A638 was closed while traffic officials worked to clear the road.