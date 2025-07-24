Motorists warned as abnormal load travels from Bawtry though Doncaster

Motorists are being warned about an abnormal load as it travels from Bawtry though Doncaster.

At 9am tomorrow (Friday 25 July) police will be escorting another large abnormal load from Bawtry through Doncaster, into Rotherham, towards Barnsley, back to Doncaster and then out towards Selby. A spokesman said: “We have already escorted two of these loads before without any issues and we thank the members of the public who gave us plenty of room as we passed by. This is the third of four loads with the next one planned for 15th August. “This load is almost six metres high so cannot travel along the motorway network so will be using the below route. “A630 Balby Road, Doncaster Road all the way to Rotherham Mushroom roundabout, Fitzwilliam Road (We are aware of the roadworks), New Wortley Road, Fenton Road to Greasbrough then continuing to West Melton, Park Spring Road / Engine Lane, Royd Moor Lane, A638 Doncaster Road, Church Street at Adwick Le Street, Bentley Moor Lane and the A19 through Askern. “We have to move the load during the daytime due to other agencies working alongside us to remove street furniture and lift overhead lines. “The route we are taking has been checked and we are aware of all the over bridges and junctions. “We can’t give any times when we will be at the different locations but the last time we escorted this type of load it took until 1.30pm to get to the A638 Doncaster Road at Redhouse Interchange, so if you think this may delay your journey in any way please use another route. “Please pay attention to any instructions that our officers or other workers give out as it is for your safety and the safety of all the crews on this move.”