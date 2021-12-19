Many bus services cancelled in Doncaster due to a shortage of drivers because of Covid-19

A First Bus spokesman said: “We're really sorry for the inconvenience that this will cause. We're working hard to run as many journeys as possible. Please be patient with our team of drivers - it's not their fault and they're working very hard to get you where you need to go.

“Please note, these cancellations won't appear on our app or be noted on our timetable page - we recommend you bookmark this page and check before you travel. Please check our timetables, to look for alternative journey - it's likely the trip straight after a cancelled journey will be busy and may suffer delays.

“The latest updates are always on our twitter feed @FirstSouthYorks.”

You need to check your bus journey today

Journey Cancellations for Sunday, December 19

Service number From To Departure time

87 Doncaster Interchange Moorends, Winning Post 15:15

87 Moorends, Winning Post Doncaster Interchange 16:14

87 Doncaster Interchange Moorends, Winning Post 20:00

87 Moorends, Winning Post Doncaster Interchange 20:58

87 Doncaster Interchange Moorends, Winning Post 22:00

87 Moorends, Winning Post Doncaster Interchange 22:58

54 Doncaster Interchange Woodlands, The Oval 19:15

54 Woodlands, The Oval Doncaster Interchange 19:44

54 Doncaster Interchange Woodlands, The Oval 20:25

54 Woodlands, The Oval Doncaster Interchange 20:51

54 Doncaster Interchange Red House, Rockingham Way 21:25

54 Red House, Rockingham Way Doncaster Interchange 22:10

72 Doncaster Interchange Lakeside Shopping Village 22:45

15 Doncaster Interchange Edlington, Hatter Drive 15:38

15 Edlington, Hatter Drive Doncaster Interchange 15:59

15 Doncaster Interchange Clay Lane Estate 16:21

15 Clay Lane Estate Doncaster Interchange 16:46

15 Doncaster Interchange Edlington, Hatter Drive 17:08

15 Edlington, Hatter Drive Doncaster Interchange 17:29

15 Doncaster Interchange Clay Lane Estate 17:51

15 Clay Lane Estate Doncaster Interchange 18:16

87a Doncaster Interchange Moorends, Winning Post 19:15

87 Moorends, Winning Post Doncaster Interchange 20:14

15 Doncaster Interchange Clay Lane Estate 21:53

15 Clay Lane Estate Doncaster Interchange 22:16

15 Doncaster Interchange Edlington, Hatter Drive 22:35

15 Edlington, Hatter Drive Doncaster Interchange 23:00