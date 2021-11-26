Major service changes in North East and Yorkshire as Storm Arwen arrives in Britain

Storm Arwen could bring winds of up to 100mph in some parts of Britain.

From 5pm today (Friday, 26 November) no trains will be able to enter or exit Scotland via the East Coast Main Line, with some train operators urging passengers not to travel. This closure will remain in place until at least midnight tonight.

Speed restrictions are also in place across the route, which means trains will have to travel through these areas at a reduced speed. This will mean longer journey times for those travelling.

High winds impact the running of the railway as they can cause overhead line equipment, which powers some trains, to sway and get tangled on train equipment, causing damage and delays. Strong winds can also blow debris and trees onto the railway, which then has to be moved by teams from Network Rail.

Sarah Reid, Route Director for Network Rail’s East Coast, said: “Severe weather such as this does cause problems for the railway and we are doing all we can to keep services moving where possible and it is safe to do so.

“However, we are expecting major service changes tonight and into the weekend, particularly with the closure of the East Coast Main Line in and out of Scotland from 17:00. We’d urge all passengers to check their individual journey ahead of travelling, which can be done by visiting National Rail Enquiries or their train operator’s website.”

Warrick Dent, LNER Safety and Operations Director, said: “We are encouraging our customers with tickets dated for today, 26 November and this coming weekend, to defer their travel arrangements where possible.

“We expect services to be extremely busy throughout the weekend and advise customers to check our website and social channels for the latest information.”

A Northern spokesperson said: “We are working hard, in conjunction with colleagues from across the industry, to keep our services operating.