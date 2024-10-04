Major Doncaster road closure called off as roadworks completed ahead of schedule

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A major Doncaster road closure this weekend has been called off after works were completed ahead of schedule.

Armthorpe Road was due to be shut near to Doncaster Royal Infirmary for surfacing works on Sunday.

But a City of Doncaster Council spokesperson said: “Works to surface part of Armthorpe Road have finished earlier than planned and the road will no longer be closed on Sunday 6 October.

The road was originally set to be closed from Armthorpe Lane to Hillcrest Road.