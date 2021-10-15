Major Doncaster road closed for two weeks from tomorrow

The A18 will be shut in both directions between the A630 West Moor Link Road and A630 Wheatley Hall Road from 6am on October 16

This will coincide with the October school holidays to try and minimise disruption to motorists as much as possible.

A signed diversion route for road users will be in operation, however pedestrian access will be maintained at all times. Work will include utilities installations and work on the existing Dodge dyke culvert.

A two-week road closure will be in place at the A18 Thorne Road Bridge starting October 16.

The road closure will allow new underground services to be installed across the road for the Northern Power Grid, Virgin Media and City Fibre diversionary works.

The existing Dodge dyke culvert which runs under the road close to the bridge will also be demolished and new pre-cast concrete units installed at a lower level under the road.

The culvert installation is subject to the delivery of the new units, due to the pandemic and national delivery issues these units have not yet arrived on site.

If the culverts units cannot be installed this will be reprogrammed for the School Easter holidays.

The main road works, which will require the existing road to be excavated and the new dual carriageway constructed at a lower level will be undertaken in summer 2022 under a local road closure

Motorists are advised to use other routes into Doncaster where they can to avoid delays. The following diversions and restrictions will be in place.

From M18 / A630 Westmoor Link / A18 direction

All vehicles under 14' 3" (4.3M) to use Hatfield Lane, Thorne Road Hatfield Lane Roundabout, Armthorpe Lane, Doncaster Road, Barnby Dun Road, A630 Wheatley Hall Road.

All vehicles over 14' 3" (4.3M) - Hatfield Lane, Mill Street, Church Street, Doncaster Road, Armthorpe Road, A18 Leger Way.

From town centre / A18 Leger Way direction.