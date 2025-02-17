Major Doncaster road closed for a week as traffic calming measures come in

A major Doncaster road will be closed for seven hours each day this week as traffic calming measures are introduced.

Brecks Lane in Kirk Sandall will be closed between 8am and 3pm from February 17-21 as work to impose a 20mph limit takes place after a string of crashes and calls for action from residents.

The road has seen a number of serious collisions in recent years with fed-up residents demanding action.

Now City of Doncaster Council chiefs have introduced a 20mph limit along most of the road, which stretches from Barnby Dun Road in Kirk Sandall and links up with Armthorpe Lane.

As well as a reduction of the limit from 30mph, speed calming measures, including traffic islands are also set to be introduced.

There have been a number of incidents at the road’s junction with Armthorpe Lane with two incidents just a few weeks apart in April and May last year.

A house was also badly damaged after a vehicle smashed into it in Brecks Lane.

A concerned local said at the time: “The more reports they get, the quicker they will get out there. The whole road needs attention.”

A family campaigning for road safety measures, who asked not to be identified, said: “We want to get across the seriousness of the issue and how we are on borrowed time before we read of another death.

The council plan will see 160m of the road from its junction from Armthorpe Lane reduced from 60mph to 40mph with the rest of the route restricted to 20mph.