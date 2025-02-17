Major Doncaster road closed for a week as traffic calming measures come in

By Darren Burke
Published 17th Feb 2025, 12:39 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A major Doncaster road will be closed for seven hours each day this week as traffic calming measures are introduced.

Brecks Lane in Kirk Sandall will be closed between 8am and 3pm from February 17-21 as work to impose a 20mph limit takes place after a string of crashes and calls for action from residents.

The road has seen a number of serious collisions in recent years with fed-up residents demanding action.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Now City of Doncaster Council chiefs have introduced a 20mph limit along most of the road, which stretches from Barnby Dun Road in Kirk Sandall and links up with Armthorpe Lane.

Brecks Lane in Kirk Sandall will be closed between 8am and 3pm every day this week.Brecks Lane in Kirk Sandall will be closed between 8am and 3pm every day this week.
Brecks Lane in Kirk Sandall will be closed between 8am and 3pm every day this week.

As well as a reduction of the limit from 30mph, speed calming measures, including traffic islands are also set to be introduced.

There have been a number of incidents at the road’s junction with Armthorpe Lane with two incidents just a few weeks apart in April and May last year.

A house was also badly damaged after a vehicle smashed into it in Brecks Lane.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A concerned local said at the time: “The more reports they get, the quicker they will get out there. The whole road needs attention.”

A family campaigning for road safety measures, who asked not to be identified, said: “We want to get across the seriousness of the issue and how we are on borrowed time before we read of another death.

The council plan will see 160m of the road from its junction from Armthorpe Lane reduced from 60mph to 40mph with the rest of the route restricted to 20mph.

Related topics:DoncasterDoncaster Council

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice