Major Doncaster road closed and air ambulance called after incident now believed to be a machete attack

Reports have come in in the last half an hour of an incident on Thorne Road.

By Stephanie Bateman
Saturday, 11th September 2021, 7:28 pm

No vehicles appear to be involved in the incident just past Simos food shop but residents originally reported a stabbing which is now alleged to be a machete attack.

Police and ambulances were at the scene and the road is currently closed.

The air ambulance was called in.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The scene

We will bring you more as we get it.