Major Doncaster road closed and air ambulance called after incident now believed to be a machete attack
Reports have come in in the last half an hour of an incident on Thorne Road.
Saturday, 11th September 2021, 7:28 pm
No vehicles appear to be involved in the incident just past Simos food shop but residents originally reported a stabbing which is now alleged to be a machete attack.
Police and ambulances were at the scene and the road is currently closed.
The air ambulance was called in.
We will bring you more as we get it.