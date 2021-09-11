Major Doncaster road closed and air ambulance called after incident now believed to be a machete attack

No vehicles appear to be involved in the incident just past Simos food shop but residents originally reported a stabbing which is now alleged to be a machete attack.

Police and ambulances were at the scene and the road is currently closed.

The air ambulance was called in.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The scene