It was reported there was a two vehicle collision on Thorne Road, outside Doncaster Royal Infirmary at the junction with Wentworth Road.

Police officers were in attendance as the incident resulted in the road being blocked.

The site of yesterday's collision

One man is believed to have sustained injuries but these are not thought to be serious.

*If you see an accident then call the emergency phone number 999.