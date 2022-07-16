M18 Doncaster and Rotherham: Motorway closed after a South Yorkshire ‘police incident’

The M18 was closed after a ‘police incident’ this morning.

By David Kessen
Saturday, 16th July 2022, 3:51 pm

South Yorkshire Police say both carriageways were closed, and the Yorkshire Air Ambulance has been reported on the scene.

Officers have just now re-opened the road.

The M18 has been closed after a ‘police incident’ this morning. The picture shows the Yorkshire Air Ambulance leaving the scene

A few minutes ago, South Yorkshire Police said: “The M18 has now re-opened in both directions between Junction 1 and 2 following an earlier police incident.

“Thank you for your patience and for avoiding the area whilst officers responded.”

It is understood the delays affected Sheffield United fans heading to Scunthorpe .

