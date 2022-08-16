M18 death: Motorway closed for emergency repairs following fatal lorry fire near Doncaster
A South Yorkshire motorway has been shut for urgent repairs following a fatal lorry fire.
Emergency services were scrambled to a stretch of the M18 near Loversall at around 5.10pm yesterday, Monday, August 15 to reports an HGV had ‘exploded’ and caught fire.
Sadly, the driver – believed to be a man in his 60s – died at the scene.
Now, Highways England is advising motorists the busy Doncaster road will be shut for some time while they carry out emergency repairs.
The southbound carriageway was damaged in the fire and a single lane of the northbound carriageway has been shut for barrier repairs.
As a result, traffic on the M18, the A1 and the A630 has been severely congested this morning, with delays of up to 30 minutes.
A diversion is in place for motorists to leave the carriageway at J2 and come back on to the M18 at the other side of the junction.