Emergency services were scrambled to a stretch of the M18 near Loversall at around 5.10pm yesterday, Monday, August 15 to reports an HGV had ‘exploded’ and caught fire.

Sadly, the driver – believed to be a man in his 60s – died at the scene.

CCTV motorway traffic camera of the M18 Northbound Motorway - J2, A1(M) Interchange at 9.50am on August 16. Image by Highways England.

Now, Highways England is advising motorists the busy Doncaster road will be shut for some time while they carry out emergency repairs.

The southbound carriageway was damaged in the fire and a single lane of the northbound carriageway has been shut for barrier repairs.

As a result, traffic on the M18, the A1 and the A630 has been severely congested this morning, with delays of up to 30 minutes.