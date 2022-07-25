Traffic remains at a complete standstill on the motorway between J1 and J2 as lanes have been closed in both directions after a “very serious collision” involving a lorry, two cars and a van.

It is anticipated the road will be closed until at least 11.00pm tonight, with some motorists still stuck in the queues.

New footage has shown emergency vehicles racing to the scene of the accident on the M18.

Footage shared with National World shows the flurry of police vehicles racing to the scene down the other side of the road, which has been closed off to the public whilst emergency services respond.

Another clip from earlier in the afternoon was filmed by a passenger in a passing car as traffic slowed completely in both directions between

Bramley near Rotherham and Wadworth near Doncaster.

The video shows the serious damage to the vehicles involved.