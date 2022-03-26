M18 closed at Doncaster: Drivers warned of 30-minute delays due to roadworks
Drivers have been warned of major delays due to the M18 being partially closed near Doncaster.
By Robert Cumber
Saturday, 26th March 2022, 1:36 pm
Updated
Saturday, 26th March 2022, 1:37 pm
The northbound carriage of the motorway is closed between junctions 2 and 3 for planned roadworks.
National Highways said this afternoon: “Please plan ahead as there are delays of up to 30 minutes on the approach to the closure and 30 minute delays on the A1M northbound approaching the M18 link road.”
The section of motorway was closed at 10pm on Friday and is not due to reopen until Monday, at 6am.
