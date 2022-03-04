Sheffield train passengers facing long delays between Meadowhall and Doncaster this morning over signal problems
Train passengers have been facing long delays between Sheffield and Doncaster this morning.
Friday, 4th March 2022, 8:24 am
Signalling problems have kept trains off the tracks this morning, with rail replacement bus services operating in their place, one of the major operators on the route revealed.
A spokesman for Northern Rail said this morning: “Due to a fault with the signalling system, road replacement transport will run between Doncaster and Meadowhall.
“Journey times will be extended by around 45 minutes when using road replacement transport.”