Sheffield train passengers facing long delays between Meadowhall and Doncaster this morning over signal problems

Train passengers have been facing long delays between Sheffield and Doncaster this morning.

By David Kessen
Friday, 4th March 2022, 8:24 am

Signalling problems have kept trains off the tracks this morning, with rail replacement bus services operating in their place, one of the major operators on the route revealed.

A spokesman for Northern Rail said this morning: “Due to a fault with the signalling system, road replacement transport will run between Doncaster and Meadowhall.

Picture James Hardisty. Passenges have faced long delays this morning as buses replaced trains between Meadowhall and Doncaster

“Journey times will be extended by around 45 minutes when using road replacement transport.”

They have now added that due to the fault with the signalling system, Northern passengers can use their tickets on Cross Country and Transpenine Express services between Sheffield and Doncaster if they are able to operate.

