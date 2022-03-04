Signalling problems have kept trains off the tracks this morning, with rail replacement bus services operating in their place, one of the major operators on the route revealed.

A spokesman for Northern Rail said this morning: “Due to a fault with the signalling system, road replacement transport will run between Doncaster and Meadowhall.

Picture James Hardisty. Passenges have faced long delays this morning as buses replaced trains between Meadowhall and Doncaster

“Journey times will be extended by around 45 minutes when using road replacement transport.”