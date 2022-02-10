Long tailbacks on the A1(M) at Doncaster due a road closure this afternoon

Traffic England has reported that both lanes of the southbound entry slip at junction 36 at Warmsworth Interchange are currently closed due to a broken down vehicle.

Normal traffic conditions are expected to return between 6.45pm and 7pm.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible.

Avoid if you can