Long tailbacks on the A1(M) at Doncaster due a road closure this afternoon

Motorists are being warned of delays and tailbacks for a couple of hours due to an entry slip road onto the A1(M) being closed.

By Stephanie Bateman
Thursday, 10th February 2022, 5:11 pm

Traffic England has reported that both lanes of the southbound entry slip at junction 36 at Warmsworth Interchange are currently closed due to a broken down vehicle.

Normal traffic conditions are expected to return between 6.45pm and 7pm.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Avoid if you can

For more on this or any other traffic incident visit the website https://www.trafficengland.com/

DoncasterMotoristsTrafficEngland