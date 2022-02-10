Long tailbacks on the A1(M) at Doncaster due a road closure this afternoon
Motorists are being warned of delays and tailbacks for a couple of hours due to an entry slip road onto the A1(M) being closed.
Traffic England has reported that both lanes of the southbound entry slip at junction 36 at Warmsworth Interchange are currently closed due to a broken down vehicle.
Normal traffic conditions are expected to return between 6.45pm and 7pm.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible.
