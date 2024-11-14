Long running contraflow on A1 north of Doncaster to be temporarily lifted

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A long-running roadworks project on the A1 north of Doncaster is to be lifted temporarily to reduce congestion over Christmas and the New Year.

The contraflow on the Wentbridge Viaduct and Wentedge Road Bridge project will be altered to help motorists over the festive period.

As part of the ongoing repairs and upgrades to the A1’s Wentbridge Viaduct and Wentedge Road Bridge, a contraflow system has been in place.

This contraflow will be removed between Barnsdale Bar and Ferrybridge between November and January. Its reinstallation in the new year will come shortly before National Highways begins work to replace the central pier at Wentedge Road Bridge.

The A1 contraflow at Wentbridge will be lifted over Christmas and New Year.

John Stebbing, National Highways Project Manager, said: “Having listened to feedback from affected communities and regional partners including Wakefield Council, we’ll be lifting the contraflow arrangement currently on the A1 between Barnsdale Bar and Ferrybridge between November and January.

“From this Saturday morning (16 November), there will be two lanes running northbound between Barnsdale Bar and Ferrybridge. From the morning of 21 November, there will be two lanes running southbound.

“Traffic management will be reinstated from 3 January to allow us to complete the pier demolition at Wentedge Road Bridge and continue with the other essential works. The northbound carriageway will be in single lane running on the morning of 4 January, followed by the southbound on 8 January.”

Closures

To enable the removal of the contraflow, the following full overnight closures will be implemented. Each closure is scheduled for between 8pm and 6am the following morning:

Northbound – Tomorrow (15 November)

Southbound – 17, 18, 19 and 20 November

When work starts to reinstate the traffic management, the following overnight closures are scheduled:

Northbound – 3, 5 and 6 January

Southbound: 7, 8 and 9 January (with 10 January scheduled as a further contingency date)

John Stebbing added: “This is a very complex project, involving the renewal of the waterproofing membrane on the Wentbridge Viaduct.

“We’re also addressing various issues that could only have been identified after the initial layers of surfacing were removed, including repairs to reinforced concrete, manhole cover plates, maintenance walkway anchor points, and safety barrier foundations.”

From January 2025, National Highways will also start to replace the central pier at Wentedge Road Bridge and carry out other essential maintenance on the A1 in the area to further reduce the need for future closures.

The entire project, including the refurbishment of the viaduct and replacement of the central pier, is expected to be completed by late summer 2025.

A1 Redhouse to Barnsdale Bar

A separate scheme has begun between the A1(M) junctions 38 (A638 Redhouse) and A1 junction 39 (A639 Barnsdale Bar) to upgrade the safety barrier and lighting in this area as well as replacing missing or damaged marker posts. This scheme is expected to be complete in March 2025.

Further details are here: https://nationalhighways.co.uk/our-roads/yorkshire-and-north-east/yorkshire-and-north-east-maintenance-schemes/