Large vehicle weighing more than 88 tonnes blocks a roundabout on the A1/M18
The vehicle was over 50 metres long and weighed more than 88 tonnes.
Monday, 15th November 2021, 3:14 pm
South Yorkshire Police Operational Support tackled a vehicle which got stuck on the A1/M18 today (November 15).
They moved the vehicle which had been damaged – one of it’s tower sections was the root of the problem.
South Yorkshire Police Operational Support said: “The tower sections were around 50 metres long, which is the reason certain parts of the route involved going contraflow on roundabouts.
"The turbine bit (the first bit of the vehicles) weighed in at a nice 88 tonnes.
"Thank you to those we inconvenienced.”