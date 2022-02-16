Lane closed on the A1 north of Doncaster after a road traffic collision

Highways England reported an incident on the A1 southbound between the junctions with the M62 and the A639.

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

The area is expected to clear between noon and 12.15pm when normal traffic conditions should resume.

In these confusing and worrying times, local journalism is more vital than ever. Thanks to everyone who helps us ask the questions that matter by taking out a subscription or buying a paper. We stand together. Nancy Fielder, editor.