Huge hole on major Doncaster roundabout causes city centre traffic gridlock

A huge hole on a major Doncaster roundabout has caused delays and disruption for drivers, causing city centre gridlock.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Construction workers from City of Doncaster Council raced into action to carry out emergency repairs after the carriageway began crumbling at the Cleveland Street roundabout yesterday.

The roundabout, near to Doncaster railway station, is one of the city’s busiest – and as lanes on the roundabout and nearby Trafford Way were coned off, huge tailbacks built up on surrounding roads.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It follows recent works to remove trees from the roundabout which has become notorious as one of the city’s traffic blackspots, with calls for the island to be reconfigured.

Emergency repairs have been carried out to the Cleveland Street roundabout.

One upset driver said: “It’s a terrible roundabout.

"Because it’s so high, people just drive onto it without thinking and seeing if the exit is clear and it causes absolute mayhem.

"There’s many times I’ve seen cars stranded and weaving around each other and the whole roundabout getting jammed up.”