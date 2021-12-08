Huge delays on the M1 Southbound this evening with four miles of congestion

Traffic was stopped this evening on the M1 Southbound due to an incident.

By Laura Andrew
Wednesday, 8th December 2021, 5:22 pm

A vehicle fire is causing problems on the M1 Southbound this evening.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue are at the scene working to extinguish the vehicle.

Read More

Read More
Skinny pup found dumped in cage in Doncaster finds new home for Christmas

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

There are traffic delays due to a vehicle fire.

Traffic was stopped between J35 and J34 and there is over four miles of congestion on approach to the scene.

Traffic has now been released but one of the four lanes remains closed.

There is an approximate 25 minute delay currently.

In these confusing and worrying times, local journalism is more vital than ever. Thanks to everyone who helps us ask the questions that matter by taking out a subscription or buying a paper. We stand together. Liam Hoden, editor.

TrafficLiam HodenSouth Yorkshire Fire and Rescue