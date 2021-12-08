Huge delays on the M1 Southbound this evening with four miles of congestion
Traffic was stopped this evening on the M1 Southbound due to an incident.
A vehicle fire is causing problems on the M1 Southbound this evening.
South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue are at the scene working to extinguish the vehicle.
Traffic was stopped between J35 and J34 and there is over four miles of congestion on approach to the scene.
Traffic has now been released but one of the four lanes remains closed.
There is an approximate 25 minute delay currently.