First Bus cancellations announced for Doncaster
First Bus has announced a series of bus cancellations in Doncaster for today(Saturday December 15).
Due to the current national driver shortage the journeys below will not operate until further notice.
A spokesman for First Bus said: “We're really sorry for the inconvenience that this will cause. We're working hard to run as many journeys as possible. Please be patient with our team of drivers - it's not their fault and they're working very hard to get you where you need to go.”
Cancellations for Saturday 15th January 2022
Please also refer to the company’s suspended journeys page - click here >>
Depot:Doncaster
Service number From To Departure time
66 Intake Bentley 09:30
66 Bentley Intake 10:06
66 Intake Bentley 10:45
66 Bentley Intake 11:21
66 Intake Bentley 12:00
66 Bentley Intake 12:36
66 Intake Bentley 13:15
66 Bentley Intake 13:51
66 Intak eBentley 14:30
66 Bentley Intake 15:06
66 Intake Bentley 15:45
66 Bentley Intake 16:21
66 Intake Bentley 17:00
66 BentleyIntake 17:36
66 Intake Bentley 18:15
66 Bentley Intake 18:44
X78 Doncaster Sheffield 08:10
X78 Sheffield Doncaster 09:30
X78 Doncaster Sheffield 10:50
X78 Sheffield Doncaster 12:20
X78 Doncaster Sheffield 13:50
X78 Sheffield Doncaster 15:20
X78 Doncaster Sheffield 16:50
X78 Sheffield Doncaster 18:10
81 Doncaster West Moor Pk Ind 07:00
81 West Moor Pk Ind Doncaster 07:18
81DoncasterWest Moor Pk Ind08:00
81West Moor Pk IndDoncaster08:18
81DoncasterWest Moor Pk Ind09:00
81 West Moor Pk Ind Doncaster 09:29
82 Doncaster West Moor Pk Ind 10:15
82 West Moor Pk Ind Doncaster 10:48
81 Doncaster West Moor Pk Ind 11:30
81 West Moor Pk Ind Doncaster 11:59
82 Doncaster West Moor Pk Ind 12:45
82 West Moor Pk Ind Doncaster 13:18
81 Doncaster West Moor Pk Ind 14:00
81 West Moor Pk Ind Doncaster 14:29
82 Doncaster West Moor Pk Ind 15:15
82 West Moor Pk Ind Doncaste r15:48
81 Doncaster West Moor Pk Ind 16:30
81 West Moor Pk Ind Doncaster 16:59
54 Doncaster Woodlands 07:20
54 Woodlands Doncaster 07:50
114 Rotherham Dove Dale Rd 11:00
114 Dove Dale Rd Rotherham 11:18
138 Rotherham Kimberworth Park 11:43
138 Kimberworth Park Rotherham 12:03
114 Rotherham Dove Dale Rd 12:30
114 Dove Dale Rd Rotherham 12:48
116 Rotherham Ravenfield 14:10
116 Ravenfield Rotherham 14:42
116 Rotherham Ravenfield 15:15
116 Ravenfield Rotherham 15:42
114 Rotherham Dove Dale Rd 16:15
114Dove Dale Rd Rotherham 16:33
114 Rotherham Dove Dale Rd 17:00
114 Dove Dale Rd Rotherham 17:18
114 Rotherham Dove Dale Rd 17:45
114 Dove Dale Rd Rotherham 18:03