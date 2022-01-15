First Bus cancellations announced for Doncaster

First Bus has announced a series of bus cancellations in Doncaster for today(Saturday December 15).

By Kev Rogers
Saturday, 15th January 2022, 8:42 am
First Bus have announced a series of cancelled services.

Due to the current national driver shortage the journeys below will not operate until further notice.

A spokesman for First Bus said: “We're really sorry for the inconvenience that this will cause. We're working hard to run as many journeys as possible. Please be patient with our team of drivers - it's not their fault and they're working very hard to get you where you need to go.”

Cancellations for Saturday 15th January 2022

Depot:Doncaster

Service number From To Departure time

66 Intake Bentley 09:30

66 Bentley Intake 10:06

66 Intake Bentley 10:45

66 Bentley Intake 11:21

66 Intake Bentley 12:00

66 Bentley Intake 12:36

66 Intake Bentley 13:15

66 Bentley Intake 13:51

66 Intak eBentley 14:30

66 Bentley Intake 15:06

66 Intake Bentley 15:45

66 Bentley Intake 16:21

66 Intake Bentley 17:00

66 BentleyIntake 17:36

66 Intake Bentley 18:15

66 Bentley Intake 18:44

X78 Doncaster Sheffield 08:10

X78 Sheffield Doncaster 09:30

X78 Doncaster Sheffield 10:50

X78 Sheffield Doncaster 12:20

X78 Doncaster Sheffield 13:50

X78 Sheffield Doncaster 15:20

X78 Doncaster Sheffield 16:50

X78 Sheffield Doncaster 18:10

81 Doncaster West Moor Pk Ind 07:00

81 West Moor Pk Ind Doncaster 07:18

81DoncasterWest Moor Pk Ind08:00

81West Moor Pk IndDoncaster08:18

81DoncasterWest Moor Pk Ind09:00

81 West Moor Pk Ind Doncaster 09:29

82 Doncaster West Moor Pk Ind 10:15

82 West Moor Pk Ind Doncaster 10:48

81 Doncaster West Moor Pk Ind 11:30

81 West Moor Pk Ind Doncaster 11:59

82 Doncaster West Moor Pk Ind 12:45

82 West Moor Pk Ind Doncaster 13:18

81 Doncaster West Moor Pk Ind 14:00

81 West Moor Pk Ind Doncaster 14:29

82 Doncaster West Moor Pk Ind 15:15

82 West Moor Pk Ind Doncaste r15:48

81 Doncaster West Moor Pk Ind 16:30

81 West Moor Pk Ind Doncaster 16:59

54 Doncaster Woodlands 07:20

54 Woodlands Doncaster 07:50

114 Rotherham Dove Dale Rd 11:00

114 Dove Dale Rd Rotherham 11:18

138 Rotherham Kimberworth Park 11:43

138 Kimberworth Park Rotherham 12:03

114 Rotherham Dove Dale Rd 12:30

114 Dove Dale Rd Rotherham 12:48

116 Rotherham Ravenfield 14:10

116 Ravenfield Rotherham 14:42

116 Rotherham Ravenfield 15:15

116 Ravenfield Rotherham 15:42

114 Rotherham Dove Dale Rd 16:15

114Dove Dale Rd Rotherham 16:33

114 Rotherham Dove Dale Rd 17:00

114 Dove Dale Rd Rotherham 17:18

114 Rotherham Dove Dale Rd 17:45

114 Dove Dale Rd Rotherham 18:03

