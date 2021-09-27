National Highways will be replacing the joints system, which allows the bridges to move and expand in differing weather and traffic conditions, over three weekends starting Friday, 8 October.

National Highways Project Manager Chris Corcoran said: “The joints are nearing the end of their life so we need to replace them in order to keep the bridges safe and dependable for road users. We’ll also be resurfacing the bridges and replacing white lines and road studs where necessary.”

The work will require three full weekend closures, between 8pm on Fridays to 6am on Mondays.

The road will be closed for three weekends

The link from the eastbound M62 to the southbound M18 will be closed for the first two weekends (8-10 October and 15-17 October) during which time traffic will be diverted to M62 junction 36 (Goole).

On the third and final weekend, currently scheduled to be 22-24 October, the northbound M18 to the eastbound M62 will be closed with traffic diverted to M62 junction 34 (Whitley Bridge).

The work is weather dependent so two contingency weekends (29-31 October and 5-8 November) have been set aside should any of the closures have to be postponed due to adverse weather conditions.

Road users are advised to allow extra time for their journeys and familiarise themselves with the diversion routes before setting off.