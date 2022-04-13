Easter train travel: Doncaster rail passengers urged to plan ahead
Rail company Northerrn is advising customers travelling this Easter bank holiday weekend to check before they travel and be flexible with their journeys.
Trains are expected to be very busy between Friday 15 and Monday 18 April across the Northern network.
In addition, engineering work between Hull and Brough will see some trains replaced by buses, meaning longer travel times on the following routes:
· Hull and Beverley
· Hull, Brough and Goole
· Hull, Brough and Selby
Tony Baxter, regional director at Northern, said: “We know the bank holiday provides a great opportunity for people to get out, explore, and enjoy all the North of England has to offer.
“We’re doing all we can to prepare for the weekend and are also asking our customers to plan ahead, expect services to be busy, allow extra time for journeys and, where possible, to avoid travelling during the busiest times.”
For full details visit northernrailway.co.uk. Train times can also be checked via National Rail Enquiries.