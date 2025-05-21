Drivers warned of upcoming series of closures on major Doncaster road

By Darren Burke
Published 21st May 2025, 12:31 BST
Drivers in Doncaster are being warned of potential delays and disruption with a series of closures on one of the city’s major roads.

Starting from Sunday 1 June, resurfacing will be taking place on the A635 Barnsley Road around the village of Marr, City of Doncaster Council has announced.

The works will be taking place each Sunday for up to four consecutive weeks, during which time the carriageway will be closed and there will be no access to it via the A1 roundabout for 22 hours, starting at 8am.

A council spokesperson said: “Rest assured, the road will be open for the rest of the week whilst this is ongoing, but those travelling on the Sundays will need to allow extra time for their journeys and please follow the signed diversions.

“Thank you for your patience while these necessary works are completed.”

The A635 is the main route connecting Doncaster with Barnsley.

