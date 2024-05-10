Drivers warned of upcoming roadworks on major Doncaster route

By Darren Burke
Published 10th May 2024, 14:17 BST
Drivers in Doncaster are being warned of upcoming roadworks on a major city route.

Carriageway resurfacing improvements will be taking place at the following locations / times.

Sunday 12/Sunday 19 May (both 7am – 6pm): Cantley Lane from Bawtry Road to Ascot Avenue.

Monday 13/Tuesday 14 May (both 8pm – 6am) – A638 Bawtry Road from Warning Tongue Lane junction to Miller and Carter restaurant.

There will be no access available for vehicles between the time listed, with road closures and diversions in place.

