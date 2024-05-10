Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Drivers in Doncaster are being warned of upcoming roadworks on a major city route.

Carriageway resurfacing improvements will be taking place at the following locations / times.

Sunday 12/Sunday 19 May (both 7am – 6pm): Cantley Lane from Bawtry Road to Ascot Avenue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Monday 13/Tuesday 14 May (both 8pm – 6am) – A638 Bawtry Road from Warning Tongue Lane junction to Miller and Carter restaurant.