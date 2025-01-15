Drivers warned of three weeks of delays and disruption on major Doncaster road
Drivers in Doncaster have been warned of delays and disruption at a major city road junction.
A Doncaster Council spokesperson said: “Road users should be advised of delays at the Dome Corner junction between A638 Bawtry Road and Gliwice Way, due to essential traffic signal maintenance.
“Temporary lights are in operation for a period of up to three weeks.
“Delays are expected, particularly around rush hour in the morning and evening.
“Please plan your journey accordingly. We apologise for any inconvenience.”
