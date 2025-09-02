Drivers warned of further works on major Doncaster road as cycle lane project continues

Drivers in Doncaster are being warned of fresh works on a major city road while construction continues to install a cycle lane continues.

Over the next couple of Sundays (7 September and 14 September), the outbound lane of Barnby Dun Road will be closed between the mini roundabout at Clay Lane West and Wheatley Hall Road.

This is to accommodate vital footway resurfacing in the area and will last between 8am and 5pm on the dates in question.

A City of Doncaster Council spokesperson said: “While this specific lane closure will only be in effect for those two days, it is important to note that a one-way system is currently in place for much of Barnby Dun Road to support a wider scheme of safety critical works.

Further works will take place on Barnby Dun Road.

“As a reminder, this includes resurfacings, lighting improvements and the introduction of a new controlled school crossing. So please do allow extra time for your journeys if you are traveling through here.

“Rest assured that, where routes are affected, signed diversions will be in place.

"We’d like to thank you for your patience while we carry out these safety-critical improvements.

For more information about the disruptions affecting Barnby Dun Road click HERE