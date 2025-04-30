Drivers warned as urgent water repair works hit major Doncaster road

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Drivers are being warned of emergency repair works being carried out on a major Doncaster road.

There is a partial lane closure currently in place on the outbound section of the A630 Balby Road – travelling west towards the A1(M) whilst Yorkshire Water engineers carry out repairs to a leaking pipe.

A spokesperson said: “Some properties may experience low pressure as we carry out the fix, and we expect this element of the repair, backfill and lane reinstatement to be completed tomorrow.

"We’ll also need to close the other lane of the westbound carriageway later this week to ensure that the rest of the repair is carried out safely.

Drivers in Doncaster are being warned of Yorkshire Water repair works.

The spokesperson added: “We’re working as quickly as we can to complete this by the middle of next week and thank residents and road users for their patience whilst we carry out this important repair. Please plan ahead if you are travelling in the area.”