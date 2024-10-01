Drivers warned as major Doncaster road to shut this weekend for second phase of works

By Darren Burke
Published 1st Oct 2024, 17:00 BST
Drivers in Doncaster have been warned with a major road due to shut this weekend for a second phase of works.

Armthorpe Road will be shut near to Doncaster Royal Infirmary for surfacing works, a City of Doncaster Council spokesperson said.

The road will be closed from Armthorpe Lane to Hillcrest Road between 8am and 6pm on Sunday 6 October, following an earlier closure on September 29.

“This is to allow for surfacing work for a new pedestrian crossing to take place,” the spokesperson added.

