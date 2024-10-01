Drivers warned as major Doncaster road to shut this weekend for second phase of works
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Drivers in Doncaster have been warned with a major road due to shut this weekend for a second phase of works.
Armthorpe Road will be shut near to Doncaster Royal Infirmary for surfacing works, a City of Doncaster Council spokesperson said.
The road will be closed from Armthorpe Lane to Hillcrest Road between 8am and 6pm on Sunday 6 October, following an earlier closure on September 29.
“This is to allow for surfacing work for a new pedestrian crossing to take place,” the spokesperson added.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.