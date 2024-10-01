Drivers warned as major Doncaster road to shut this weekend for second phase of works

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Drivers in Doncaster have been warned with a major road due to shut this weekend for a second phase of works.

Armthorpe Road will be shut near to Doncaster Royal Infirmary for surfacing works, a City of Doncaster Council spokesperson said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The road will be closed from Armthorpe Lane to Hillcrest Road between 8am and 6pm on Sunday 6 October, following an earlier closure on September 29.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“This is to allow for surfacing work for a new pedestrian crossing to take place,” the spokesperson added.