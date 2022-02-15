Drivers in tailback woe on the M180 after a vehicle overturned
Motorists are experiencing delays this morning after a vehicle overturned on the M180.
Tuesday, 15th February 2022, 11:24 am
The incident happened on the The M180 westbound between junctions two and one.
There are currently tailbacks and Highways England has reported it expects normal traffic conditions to resume between noon and 12.15pm.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible and find an alternative route.
Thanks to everyone who helps us ask the questions that matter by taking out a subscription or buying a paper. Nancy Fielder, editor.