Drivers are warned that a Doncaster road remains closed due to flooding
Drivers are warned that a Doncaster road remains closed today due to flooding.
Doncaster Council has alerted motorists to the continued closure of Fordstead Lane in Barnby Dun due to recent snow and rainfall.
A spokesman said: “Please drive with care and be aware of any surface or flood waters. Don't attempt to drive through it - you don't know what lies beneath.”
