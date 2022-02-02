Doncaster road to close next month for major resurfacing and repair project
A Doncaster road will close next month for work on a resurfacing project to take place.
Central Boulevard in Wheatley Hills will be shut on Sundays from March 7.
The road, which is often used by motorists to travel from Thorne Road to cut through to Intake and Armthorpe Road, will be closed in its entirety on Sundays only.
It will re-open each night.
The route will be shut from its junction with Thornhill Avenue to its junction with Chestnut Avenue.
In the event of any delay to the works related to the increase and spread of Covid, the restriction may be extended until the works are completed.
All works to be completed by no later than the end of March 2022.
Diversions will take place along Thornhill Avenue, The Grove, Chestnut Avenue, Oakhill Road, Armthorpe Road, Sandall Rise, Sandcliffe Road, Clifton Crescent, Adlard Road and vice versa.
Access will be maintained at all times for emergency services attending a call.