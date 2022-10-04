And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing a wait of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A1, from 8pm August 15 to 6am October 23, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1M northbound and southbound, junction 34 to junction 35, carriageway closures carriageway improvements, diversion via National Highways and local authority network.

Look out for these closures

• M1, from 8pm August 15 to 6am November 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 32 to junction 33, Lane closures and 24/7 50 mph speed restriction in place for carriageway repairs.

And a further seven closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A1, from 9pm October 5 to 4am October 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound, junction 37 to junction 38, Lane closure for barrier repair.

Advertisement Hide Ad

• M18, from 9pm October 6 to 5am October 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound, junction 2 to junction 3, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M18, from 9pm October 11 to 6am October 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 1 to junction 2, Lane closures for barrier maintenance.

• M18, from 9pm October 12 to 6am October 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 1 to junction 2, Lane closures for barrier maintenance.

• M18, from 9pm October 13 to 6am October 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 1 to junction 2, Lane closures for barrier maintenance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

• M18, from 9pm October 14 to 6am October 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 3 to junction 4, Lane closures for barrier maintenance.

• M18, from 9pm October 17 to 6am October 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 3 to junction 4, Lane closures for barrier maintenance.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.