And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing a holdup of between ten and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• M18, from 8pm January 21 to 6am January 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 southbound, junction 7 to junction 6, slip road closures for carriageway improvements, diversion route in place via local highway authority network and National Highways network.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week

• M18, from 8pm January 14 to 6am February 14, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M18 northbound, junction 2 to junction 4, carriageway closure for carriageway improvements, diversion via highways England network and local authority network.

• M180, from 8am October 5 2021 to 8pm February 28 2022, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 eastbound, junction 1, Lane closure for abnormal loads holding bay.

And a further six closures will begin over the next seven days:

• M180, from 9.30am to 3.30pm on January 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 westbound, junction1, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance works.

• M1, from 8pm January 26 to 6am January 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound to M18 northbound, junction 32, carriageway closure for carriageway improvements, diversion route via local authority and national highways network.

• A1, from 8pm January 27 to 6am February 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound, junction 34 to junction 35, carriageway closure for carriageway improvements, diversion route via local authority and national highways network.

• M18, from 8pm January 28 to 6am January 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound, junction5 to junction6, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance works.

• A1, from 8pm February 4 to 6am February 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M southbound, junction 35 to junction 34, carriageway closure for carriageway improvements, diversion route via local authority and national highways network.

• A1, from 8am February 7 to 11.59pm February 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1t southbound, Skelbrooke, slip road closure for NGN works, diversion route via National highways network and local authority network.