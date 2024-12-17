Doncaster road closures: nine for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight.

Doncaster's motorists will have nine road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And four of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that five closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• M18, from 8pm November 19 to 6am December 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 4 to junction 5, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance works.

• M18, from 8pm November 27 2024 to 6am February 1 2025, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 5 to junction 7, M62 eastbound, junction 35 to junction 36, carriageway closure and lane closures for carriageway repairs, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

• A1, from 6am December 14 2024 to 6am April 2 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Redhouse to Barnsdale bar, Narrow lanes and speed restriction in place for carriageway improvements.

• A1, from 8pm November 4 2024 to 6am April 15 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Redhouse to Barnsdale bar, carriageway and lane closures for carriageway improvements, diversion route in place via local highway authority roads.

• A1(M), from 8pm April 14 2023 to 6am August 30 2025, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound, junction 36 to junction 37, Lane closure for wide load waiting area.

And a further four closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A1(M), from 9pm December 16 to 6am December 17, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1M northbound and southbound, junction 35 to M18 northbound and southbound, junction 2 to junction 3, carriageway closure for carriageway reconstruction/ renewal, diversion via local authority and National Highways networks.

• M18, from 9pm December 17 to 5am December 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound, junction 5, slip road closure for barrier repair, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

• A1(M), from 9pm December 18 to 5am December 19, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1M northbound, junction 37 to junction 38, carriageway closure for white lining/ road marking roads, diversion via local authority and National Highways networks.

• A1(M), from 8pm December 19 to 6am December 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M southbound, junction 37 to junction 36, slip road closures and Lane closures for technology works, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.