Doncaster road closures: more than a dozen for motorists to avoid this week

And three of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• M1, from 8pm August 15 to 6am December 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 32 to junction 33, Lane closures and 24/7 50 mph speed restriction in place for carriageway repairs.

M18

• A1, from 8pm November 26 to 6am December 12, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1M northbound and southbound, junction 34 to junction 35, carriageway closures carriageway improvements, diversion via National Highways and local authority network.

• A1(M), from 10pm November 7 to 6am December 20, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1M northbound and southbound, junction 35 to junction 37, carriageway closures for structure works, diversion via National Highways and local authority network.

• M18, from 8pm November 14 2022 to 6am January 28 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M18 northbound, and southbound, junction 5 to junction 7. M180 westbound, junction 1 to M18, junction 5, carriageway closure for carriageway improvement works, diversion route in place via local highway authority and Highways England network.

And a further 11 closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A1(M), from 8pm November 28 to 6am December 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound and southbound, junction 37, Lane closures for bridge inspection works.

• M18, from 8pm November 29 to 6am December 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 southbound, junction 2 to junction 1, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M18, from 8pm December 2 to 6am December 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 2 to junction 3, Lane closures for inspections.

• M62, from 8pm December 5 to 6am December 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 33 to junction 34, Lane closures for inspections.

• M18, from 8pm December 5 to 6am December 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 5, Lane closures for survey works.

• M18, from 8pm December 6 to 6am December 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 5, Lane closures for survey works.

• M180, from 8pm December 6 to 6am December 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 eastbound and westbound, junction 1 to junction 2, Lane closures for inspections.

• M18, from 9pm December 6 to 5am December 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound, junction 6 to junction 7, Lane closure for reconstruction works.

• M180, from 8pm December 7 to 6am December 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 eastbound and westbound, junction 1 to junction 2, Lane closures for inspections.

