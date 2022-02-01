Doncaster road closures: more than a dozen for motorists to avoid this week

And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A1, from 8pm January 27 to 6am February 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound, junction 34 to junction 35, carriageway closure for carriageway improvements, diversion route via local authority and national highways network.

• M18, from 8pm January 14 to 6am February 14, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M18 northbound, junction 2 to junction 4, carriageway closure for carriageway improvements, diversion via highways England network and local authority network.

• M180, from 8am October 5 2021 to 8pm February 28 2022, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 eastbound, junction 1, Lane closure for abnormal loads holding bay.

And a further 11 closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A1, from 8pm January 31 to 5am February 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1(T) northbound, junction39 to junction40, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance works.

• A1, from 8pm January 31 to 6am February 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound and southbound, junction 34 to junction 35, Lane closures for VRS inspections.

• A1, from 8pm February 1 to 5am February 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1(T) northbound, junction39 to junction40, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance works.

• M18, from 8pm February 2 to 6am February 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 southbound, junction 2 to junction 1, Lane closure for barrier repair works.

• A1, from 8pm February 4 to 6am February 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M southbound, junction 35 to junction 34, carriageway closure for carriageway improvements, diversion route via local authority and national highways network.

• M18, from 8pm February 4 to 6am February 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound, junction 1 to junction 2/, Lane closure for barrier repair .

• A1, from 8pm February 5 to 6am February 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 southbound, Blyth to A1/M18 interchange, slip road closure due to maintenance works.

• A1, from 8pm February 5 to 6am February 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1T southbound, Barnsdale Bar to Redhouse, carriageway closure for carriageway works, diversion in place via local authority network.

• A1, from 8am February 7 to 11.59pm February 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1t southbound, Skelbrooke, slip road closure for NGN works, diversion route via National highways network and local authority network.

• A1(M), from 8pm February 10 to 6am February 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M southbound, junction 35, slip road closure for carriageway improvements, diversion route via local authority and national highways network.

• A1, from 8pm February 11 to 6am February 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound, junction 37 to junction 38, carriageway closure for carriageway improvements, diversion route via local authority and national highways network.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.