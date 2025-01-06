Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Doncaster's motorists will have 15 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And three of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing waits of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• M18, from 8pm November 27 2024 to 6am February 1 2025, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 5 to junction 7, M62 eastbound, junction 35 to junction 36, carriageway closure and lane closures for carriageway repairs, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

Doncaster road closures: more than a dozen for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight.

• A1, from 6am December 14 2024 to 6am April 2 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Redhouse to Barnsdale bar, Narrow lanes and speed restriction in place for carriageway improvements.

• A1, from 8pm November 4 2024 to 6am April 15 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Redhouse to Barnsdale bar, carriageway and lane closures for carriageway improvements, diversion route in place via local highway authority roads.

• A1(M), from 8pm April 14 2023 to 6am August 30 2025, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound, junction 36 to junction 37, Lane closure for wide load waiting area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And a further 11 closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• M18, from 9pm January 6 to 5am January 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 southbound, junction 6 to junction 5, slip road and lane closure for electrical works, diversion via local authority and National Highways networks.

• M18, from 8pm January 7 to 6am January 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 eastbound and westbound, junction 1 to junction 2, Lane closure for structure maintenance.

• A1(M), from 8pm January 7 to 5am January 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M southbound, junction 37 to junction 36, Lane closure for barrier repair.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• M18, from 8pm January 8 to 6am January 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 4 to junction 5, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance works.

• A1(M), from 9pm January 9 to 5am January 10, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1M northbound, junction 37 to junction 38, carriageway closure for white lining/ road marking roads, diversion via local authority and National Highways networks.

• M18, from 8pm January 13 to 6am January 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound, junction 6 to junction 7, Lane closure for structure maintenance.

• M18, from 9pm January 13 to 5am January 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 southbound, junction 6 to junction 5, Lane closure for sign works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• M18, from 9pm January 16 to 5am January 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 southbound, junction 6 to junction 5, Lane closure for carriageway repair work.

• A1, from 8pm January 19 to 5am January 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound and southbound, junction 37 to junction 38, carriageway closure for technology works, diversion via local authority and National Highways Networks.

• M180, from 9am January 20 to 3pm January 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 eastbound, junction 1 to junction 2, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance works.

• M18, from 8pm January 20 to 6am January 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 1 to junction 2, Lane closures for inspections.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.