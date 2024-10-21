Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Doncaster's motorists will have 19 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And five of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing holdups of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that six closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• M18, from 8pm October 11 to 6am October 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound, junction 4 to junction 5, Lane closure for construction improvement/uprade works.

Doncaster road closures: more than a dozen for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight.

• A1, from 8pm May 30 to 6am October 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound and southbound, junction 34 to junction 36, carriageway closure, slip road closures and Lane closures for technology works, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

• A1(M), from 9pm October 16 to 5am October 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound, junction 34 to junction 35, Lane closure for barrier repair works.

• M18, from 8pm October 8 to 6am October 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 3 to junction 4, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance works.

• M18, from 8pm May 13 to 6am December 18, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 35, M18 northbound and southbound, junction 6 to junction 7, link road closures and 24/7 lane closures with 50mph speed restriction for parapet replacements, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

• A1(M), from 8pm April 14 2023 to 6am August 30 2025, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound, junction 36 to junction 37, Lane closure for wide load waiting area.

And a further 13 closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• M18, from 7pm to 10.30pm on October 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 possible delays north and southbound, due to football match .

• M18, from 8pm October 22 to 6am October 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 1 to junction 4, Lane closure for structure maintenance.

• M18, from 8am October 23 to 4pm October 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 southbound, junction 3 to junction 2, Hard shoulder closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M180, from 9am to 3pm on October 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 eastbound, junction 1 to junction 2 , Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• A1, from 8pm October 23 to 5am October 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound, Red House Interchange to Barnsdale Bar, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• A1, from 8pm October 24 to 5am October 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound, Redhouse to Barnsdale Bar, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• A1(M), from 9pm October 24 to 5am October 25, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1M northbound and southbound, junction 36 to junction 37, carriageway and lane closures for barrier repairs, diversion via local authority and National Highways networks.

• M180, from 9pm October 25 to 5am October 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 westbound, junction 1, slip road closure for barrier/fence safety repair, diversion via local authority and National Highways networks.

• M18, from 9am October 28 to 3pm October 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 southbound, junction 7 to junction 6, Lane closure for barrier repair works.

• M18, from 9pm October 28 to 6am October 31, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M18 southbound, junction 5 to M180 eastbound, junction 1, slip road and lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance works, diversion route in place via National Highways and Local authority network.

• A1(M), from 8pm October 29 to 5am October 31, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M18 northbound, junction 2, slip road and lane closure for sign erection, diversion via local authority and National Highways networks.

• M18, from 8pm October 30 to 6am November 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 1 to junction 2, Lane closure for structure - maintenance.

• M18, from 8pm October 30 to 5am October 31, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M18 northbound, junction 4, slip road closure for sign works, diversion via local authority and National Highways networks.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.